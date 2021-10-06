5.5-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyazaki, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on Wednesday struck off Japan's Miyazaki Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on Wednesday struck off Japan's Miyazaki Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 5:13 pm local time (0813 GMT), with its epicenter being at a latitude of 31.3 degrees north and a longitude of 131.5 degrees east, and at depth of 40 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Miyazaki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.