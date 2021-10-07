﻿
News / World

US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

AFP
  09:56 UTC+8, 2021-10-07       0
A US federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a controversial law that bans most abortions in the state of Texas.
AFP
  09:56 UTC+8, 2021-10-07       0
US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law
Imaginechina

Protestors gather at the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, DC, on October 2, 2021, to condemn Texas' new restrictive law which bans abortions after six weeks of becoming pregnant.

A US federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a controversial law that bans most abortions in the state of Texas.

The statue, which went into force on September 1, prohibits abortions as soon as an embryo's heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of incest or rape.

"This Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right," Judge Robert Pitman wrote in the ruling.

The suit had been brought by President Joe Biden's administration, which argues that the ban is unconstitutional.

In recent years, similar laws have been passed in other states but were struck down because they violated US Supreme Court precedent from Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, at around 22 weeks of pregnancy.

The Texas law, which thus far is the most restrictive in the country, is unique in that it empowers anyone to file lawsuits against a person who has assisted in an abortion.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     