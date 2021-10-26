China firmly opposes discussions about Taiwan's participation in UN activities

﻿
  15:07 UTC+8, 2021-10-26       0
China firmly opposes discussions about Taiwan's participation in United Nations activities, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the United States said here on Monday.
"The Chinese side is gravely concerned about and firmly opposed to the action of the U.S. side, and has lodged a solemn representation with it," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The remarks were in response to a recent U.S.-Taiwan virtual forum, at which participants from the U.S. Department of State and the Taiwan authorities discussed "supporting Taiwan's ability to participate meaningfully at the UN."

The UN is an intergovernmental international organization composed of sovereign states, and Resolution 2758 adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1971 has solved once and for all the issue of the People's Republic of China's representation in the UN in political, legal and procedural terms, according to the statement.

The system, agencies, and the Secretariat of the UN should abide by the one-China principle and UNGA Resolution 2758 when dealing with Taiwan-related affairs, the statement read.

"A vast number of UN member states, including the U.S., recognize that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," the spokesperson said. "The participation of the Taiwan region in activities of international organizations must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle."

The Taiwan authorities' attempt to expand the so-called "international space" by brownnosing foreign forces, the spokesperson pointed out, is in essence trying to expand the room for "Taiwan independence" and separatism, and will only prove to be a failure.

"We urge the U.S. to abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three Sino-U.S. Joint Communiques, observe UNGA Resolution 2758, stop official contact with Taiwan, stop making irresponsible remarks, refrain from sending wrong signals to the 'Taiwan independence' forces in any form, avoid emboldening or supporting the Taiwan authorities in expanding the room for 'Taiwan independence,' and stop doing things that undermine China-U.S. relations and damage peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the spokesperson added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
