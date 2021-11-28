﻿
News / World

Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting

AP
  20:38 UTC+8, 2021-11-28       0
A shooting in a Tennessee apartment left three people dead, including a suspect, police said on Saturday. Four other people were wounded.
AP
  20:38 UTC+8, 2021-11-28       0

A shooting in a Tennessee apartment left three people dead, including a suspect, police said on Saturday. Four other people were wounded.

Six members of a family were shot at the Nashville apartment on Friday night, including a 15-year-old and 18-year-old who were both killed, police said in a statement.

Also killed in the shooting was suspect Christian Akail Johnson, 29, of Nashville. According to the survivors, Johnson and another individual entered the residence with guns after knocking on the front door, investigators said.

Robbery is among the motives being considered.

The police statement did not say the whereabouts of the second suspect. Police identified the others who died as brothers Zacquez Sherrell, 18, and Tavarius Sherrell, 15. Four others were wounded: their 40-year-old mother, two sisters aged 16 and 20, and a 13-year-old brother. All were expected to recover, according to the statement.

Three guns were recovered from inside the apartment.

Source: AP   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     