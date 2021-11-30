﻿
Japan confirms 1st case of Omicron coronavirus variant

Xinhua
  15:26 UTC+8, 2021-11-30       0
Japan confirmed the first case infected with the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in the country, the Japanese government said Tuesday.
AFP

People wait to be transported to a quarantine facility after arriving at the Narita Airport on November 29, 2021.

Japan confirmed the first case infected with the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in the country, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

The infected person is a Namibian diplomat who tested positive of the COVID-19 at Narita airport near Tokyo upon his arrival on Sunday.

