Japan confirms 1st case of Omicron coronavirus variant
15:26 UTC+8, 2021-11-30 0
Japan confirmed the first case infected with the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in the country, the Japanese government said Tuesday.
15:26 UTC+8, 2021-11-30 0
AFP
Japan confirmed the first case infected with the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in the country, the Japanese government said Tuesday.
The infected person is a Namibian diplomat who tested positive of the COVID-19 at Narita airport near Tokyo upon his arrival on Sunday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports