China and Nicaragua signed on Friday in Tianjin the joint communique on the resumption of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua.

Li Yi / SHINE

The Republic of Nicaragua is the largest country in Central America, facing the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Caribbean Sea to the east. The country has a total area of 130,370 square kilometers.

Nicaragua's population of 6.6 million is concentrated mostly in the western regions of the country. The largest ethnic population is Mestizo, the mixture of Europeans and the indigenous, with smaller groups of Europeans, Africans of Jamaican origin, and other indigenous minorities.

The official language of Nicaragua is Spanish. However, Nicaraguans on the Caribbean coast speak indigenous languages and also English.

Managua is the country's capital and the largest city. It is also the third-largest city in Central America.

The córdoba (US$1 = 35.29 córdobas) is the currency of Nicaragua. The currency was named after Francisco Hernández de Córdoba, the founder of Nicaragua.

According to the World Bank, agriculture continues to be the main engine of Nicaragua's economic growth. Nicaragua mainly produces coffee, cotton, bananas, sugar and beef cattle.

Nicaragua has been a member of the World Trade Organization since September 3, 1995.

Xinhua