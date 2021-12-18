Putin, Biden disagree on key issues: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have strong disagreements on important issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

During previous talks, Putin elaborated on Russia's national interests and "red lines," but Biden showed unwillingness to recognize them, Peskov told an interview on TV.

While the presidents had "mutually respectful, constructive and very businesslike" conversations, they are not friends since they did not communicate much, he said.

Putin and Biden held their first summit in Geneva of Switzerland in June and met via video link last week, achieving no breakthrough in mending bilateral ties.