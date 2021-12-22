News / World

Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash

AFP
  21:30 UTC+8, 2021-12-22
A Madagascan minister was one of two survivors who swam 12 hours to shore on Tuesday after their helicopter crashed off the island's northeastern coast, authorities said.
AFP
  21:30 UTC+8, 2021-12-22

A search was continuing for two other passengers after the crash on Monday, the cause of which was not immediately clear, police and port authorities said.

Serge Gelle, the country's secretary of state for police, and a fellow policeman reached land in the seaside town of Mahambo separately on Tuesday morning, apparently after ejecting themselves from the aircraft, port authority chief Jean-Edmond Randrianantenaina said.

In a video shared on social media, 57-year-old Gelle appears lying exhausted on a deck chair, still in his camouflage uniform.

"My time to die hasn't come yet," says the general, adding he was cold but not injured.

The helicopter was flying him and the others to inspect the site of a shipwreck off the northeastern coast on Monday morning. At least 39 people died in that disaster, police chief Zafisambatra Ravoavy said on Tuesday, in an increase from a previous toll after rescue workers retrieved 18 more bodies.

Ravoavy said Gelle had used one of the helicopter's seats as a flotation device.

"He has always had great stamina in sport, and he's kept up this rhythm as minister, just like a thirty-year-old," he said.

"He has nerves of steel."

Source: AFP   Editor: Shi Jingyun
