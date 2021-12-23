News / World

Biden will run for re-election in 2024 if healthy

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will run for re-election in 2024 if he is in good health at the time.
"Yes," he said when asked by host David Muir if he plans to run for re-election in an interview aired on Wednesday on ABC's World News Tonight.

"But look, I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now, if I'm in good health, then in fact, I would run again," he said.

Muir asked Biden whether he still wants to run if his opponent turns out to be former President Donald Trump again.

"You're trying to tempt me now," Biden answered with a laughter. "Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That'll increase the prospect of running."

Amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of momentum in the legislative process of his sweeping economic agenda, Biden's approval ratings have largely been on a downward trend since the summer, recently stabilizing in the 42 percent to 43 percent range, data from polling site FiveThirtyEight showed.

His sagging popularity has stoked speculation over whether he'll seek another four-year term. Biden will be almost 82 years old on Election Day 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
