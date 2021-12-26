News / World

New Zealand detects 7 new cases of Omicron at border

Xinhua
  13:56 UTC+8, 2021-12-26       0
New Zealand detected seven new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant in international arrivals over two days, taking the country's total Omicron cases to 45.
Xinhua
  13:56 UTC+8, 2021-12-26       0

New Zealand detected seven new cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant in international arrivals over two days, taking the country's total Omicron cases to 45, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.

Whole-genome sequencing has detected seven more COVID-19 cases of Omicron variant at the border over two days. There were now a total of 45 COVID-19 cases with the Omicron variant detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

New Zealand reported 136 cases of COVID-19 over two days, including 126 community cases and 10 imported cases at the border, said the Ministry.

Among the new community infections, 88 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 17 in Waikato, 13 in the Lakes region, six in Bay of Plenty, one in Taranaki and one in Northland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The reporting period for the community cases in the past two days included Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, said the ministry.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in the New Zealand community reached 10,619, mainly in Auckland and peripheral regions, said the ministry.

There were 47 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including seven cases in intensive care unit (ICU) or High Dependency Unit (HDU), it said.

New Zealand recorded 13,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, 91 percent of eligible New Zealanders have now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

New Zealand is introducing the COVID-19 Protection Framework or traffic lights framework to deal with the pandemic. The largest city Auckland and part of the North Island are at red settings. The rest of the country is at orange settings.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     