Ex-S.Korean President Park Geun-hye set free

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was set free on Friday under a special pardon granted by the incumbent President Moon Jae-in, according to Yonhap news agency.

Park, who had been imprisoned for 57 months over corruption charges, reportedly received the certificate of pardon at a hospital in Seoul, where she has been treated for over one month due to her chronic shoulder and waist pain.

The 69-year-old allegedly planned to get treatment at the hospital until February 2.