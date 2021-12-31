News / World

Ex-S.Korean President Park Geun-hye set free

Xinhua
  09:35 UTC+8, 2021-12-31       0
Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was set free on Friday under a special pardon granted by the incumbent President Moon Jae-in, according to Yonhap news agency.

Park, who had been imprisoned for 57 months over corruption charges, reportedly received the certificate of pardon at a hospital in Seoul, where she has been treated for over one month due to her chronic shoulder and waist pain.

The 69-year-old allegedly planned to get treatment at the hospital until February 2.

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪公网安备 31010602001940号

