Putin, Biden discuss Moscow's security proposals in year-end telephone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden discussed Russia's recent security proposals during their telephone call, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Both leaders discussed agreements reached during their previous consultations on December 7, including the decision to launch negotiations on the provision of legal guarantees aimed at ensuring Russia's security," it said in a statement.

Putin explained the underlying principles behind the draft security treaty between Russia and the United States, and the draft agreement between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states.

It was emphasized that the outcome of joint cooperation should yield legal guarantees against NATO's eastward expansion and the alliance's deployment of weapons systems near Russia's borders.

Putin and Biden agreed on the importance of serious and meaningful dialogue on these matters, and confirmed that upcoming security talks between Moscow and Washington would be carried out in three formats.

The first round of negotiations will take place in Geneva on January 9-10, 2022. They will later continue in Brussels within the framework of the NATO-Russia Council on January 12, and within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on January 13.

Biden in turn emphasized that Russia and the United States bear a special responsibility for ensuring stability in Europe and the world, and assured that Washington would not deploy offensive weapons in Ukraine.

Putin noted that imposing wide-ranging sanctions against Russia in case of a possible escalation of events would be a "grave mistake" and could lead to a major "rupture in Russia-US ties."

Both presidents agreed to continue the dialogue and closely monitor all upcoming negotiations.

"In general, the conversation was frank and businesslike. It was useful to both parties," the Kremlin statement added.

