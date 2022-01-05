Polish president Andrzej Duda infected with COVID-19

Polish President Andrzej Duda was infected with COVID-19, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The president is "fine" with "no severe symptoms and is under constant medical care," said Pawel Szrot, head of the president's Cabinet, on his Twitter account.

Duda had taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, respectively in April and June 2021, and a third booster dose on December 17, Szrot said.

Duda had been infected with the novel coronavirus in October 2020.