Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose boosts antibodies five-fold: Israeli PM

A fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose boosts antibodies five-fold a week after it is administrated, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday citing an Israeli study.

The initial results from an ongoing trial were first announced by the prime minister during his visit Tuesday to the Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv, where the trial is being held.

The study shows that a week after the fourth dose was administrated, there is an almost five-fold increase in the number of antibodies in the blood, Bennett said.

"This most likely means significant increase in the protection against infection, hospitalisation and symptoms," he said.

The study, which started last week, gave the fourth dose of vaccine to about 150 medical personnel, whose antibody levels had significantly dropped since they received the third doses 4-5 months ago.

On Sunday, Israel began administrating the fourth dose to people over 60 and medical workers.

According to data issued Wednesday by the health ministry, 11,978 new cases were diagnosed in Israel over the past day, marking the highest number of new infections reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.