News / World

Death toll from rockfall in Brazil's Lake Furnas rises to 10

Xinhua
  10:02 UTC+8, 2022-01-10       0
In addition to the deceased, a total of 32 people were injured, 29 of whom have already been discharged.
Xinhua
  10:02 UTC+8, 2022-01-10       0

The death toll from a rockfall in Lake Furnas, Brazil, has risen to ten, rescue teams said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when several large rocks collapsed from a canyon and toppled onto four boats carrying tourists across Lake Furnas in the municipality of Capitolio, about 300 km from Belo Horizonte, capital of the Minas Gerais state.

The ten who died were on the boat that suffered the biggest impact from the rockfall, according to rescuers.

In addition to the deceased, a total of 32 people were injured, 29 of whom have already been discharged.

There had been heavy rains in the region on Saturday morning, which geologists believe may have caused the rocks to fall.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     