Death toll from rockfall in Brazil's Lake Furnas rises to 10

In addition to the deceased, a total of 32 people were injured, 29 of whom have already been discharged.

The death toll from a rockfall in Lake Furnas, Brazil, has risen to ten, rescue teams said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when several large rocks collapsed from a canyon and toppled onto four boats carrying tourists across Lake Furnas in the municipality of Capitolio, about 300 km from Belo Horizonte, capital of the Minas Gerais state.

The ten who died were on the boat that suffered the biggest impact from the rockfall, according to rescuers.

In addition to the deceased, a total of 32 people were injured, 29 of whom have already been discharged.

There had been heavy rains in the region on Saturday morning, which geologists believe may have caused the rocks to fall.