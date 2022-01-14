Former Japanese PM Toshiki Kaifu passes away
2022-01-14
Former Japanese Prime Minister Toshiki Kaifu passed away this month, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.
He was 91 years old.
After the Gulf War, the Japanese Self-Defense Force were deployed to the Gulf region to conduct minesweeping operations during Kaifu's term of office.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Chen Xiaoli
