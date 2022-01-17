DPRK fires 2 short-range projectiles eastward

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea fired two short-range projectiles eastward, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday.

The JCS said in a statement that the South Korean military detected two projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles which were launched eastward from the Sunan airport in Pyongyang on Monday morning.

The JCS noted that the South Korean military was monitoring relevant situation and maintaining readiness posture to prepare for the possibly additional launch by the DPRK.

It marked the DPRK's fourth projectile launch this year. The DPRK's Korean Central News Agency said last week that the railway-borne missile regiment test-fired two tactical guided missiles on Friday.

The DPRK said it successfully test-launched a hypersonic missile on January 5 and January 11 respectively.