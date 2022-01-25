Teacher killed, 33 kids rescued as boat overturns in northern Pakistan

A teacher was drowned while 33 kids were rescued when the boat carrying them overturned in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, local media reports said.

The teacher and the students were on a school trip to the Khanpur dam, some 47 km northwest of the national capital Islamabad. The accident happened during their boating in the lake.

Some of the kids including four who were in critical condition were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The Khanpur dam is a famous tourist site where people go sightseeing and for activities including boating, jet-skiing and cliff jumping.