DPRK fires 2 unidentified projectiles into eastern waters: S. Korean military

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea fired two short-range projectiles into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday.

The JCS said in a statement that the South Korean military detected two projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, which were launched around the DPRK's east coastal city of Hamhung toward the East Sea at about 8am local time (2300 GMT Wednesday).

The JCS noted that the South Korean military was monitoring relevant situation and maintaining readiness posture to prepare for the possibly additional launch.

The DPRK said it conducted four missile tests in January, including a hypersonic missile on January 5 and January 11 each, two railway-borne short-range ballistic missiles on January 14, and two tactical guided missiles on January 17.

The South Korean military said the DPRK launched two unidentified missiles, believed to be cruise missiles, into the East Sea on January 25.