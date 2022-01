Three police officers were shot following a possible police chase on Thursday in downtown Houston, the largest city of south central US state Texas, authorities said.

Three police officers were shot following a possible police chase on Thursday in downtown Houston, the largest city of south central US state Texas, authorities said.

"The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time," the Houston Police Department tweeted, asking the public to avoid the area.

The officers were rushed to a nearby hospital.