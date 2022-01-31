News / World

At least 18 killed during heavy rains in Brazilian state of Sao Paulo

Xinhua
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-01-31       0
At least 18 people have been killed due to flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, Governor Joao Doria reported on Sunday.
Xinhua
  09:00 UTC+8, 2022-01-31       0

At least 18 people have been killed due to flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, Governor Joao Doria reported on Sunday.

"I am following with great sadness the damage caused by the heavy rains. My solidarity is with the families and friends of the 18 victims. We are working on rescues and I have authorized the release of resources to help those affected," Doria said on social media.

Among the people who died from the storms this weekend were 11 adults and seven children, while about 500 families had to flee their homes, according to the local fire department.

The deaths were recorded in the municipalities of Francisco Morato, Franco da Rocha, Varzea Paulista, Aruja, and Embu das Artes, all in the metropolitan area of Sao Paulo and in the city of Ribeirao Preto.

In Varzea Paulista, a couple and their three children died, including a one-year-old baby, when the hillside where their home was located collapsed on Sunday morning.

Additionally, the town of Franco da Rocha was flooded when the Juquery River and the Ribeirao Eusebio stream overflowed, while in Bauru, the rains opened a sinkhole in the middle of a road.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     