News / World

Too early to tell whether Omicron sub-variant causes more severe disease: experts

Xinhua
  16:52 UTC+8, 2022-01-31       0
An Australian senior health official has said that a new COVID-19 sub-variant circulating in Australia is not yet causing concern among health experts.
Xinhua
  16:52 UTC+8, 2022-01-31       0

An Australian senior health official has said that a new COVID-19 sub-variant circulating in Australia is not yet causing concern among health experts.

Michael Kidd, deputy chief medical officer of Australia, on Monday said the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, which was detected in Australia in December, may become the dominant sub-variant of Omicron based on some reports.

He said they were not seeing more severe disease associated with this sub-variant, and "it's also too early to tell" if there is any significant different impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines against this sub-variant.

"If this BA.2 sub-variant is shown to have more distinct clinical characteristics then the World Health Organization may determine, that it becomes a variant of its own, but it is too early to speculate on that, and we're not seeing indications of that at the moment," Kidd told reporters in Canberra.

Australia on Monday reported more than 30,000 locally-acquired coronavirus infections and 44 deaths – 27 in New South Wales, eight in Victoria, six in South Australia and three in Queensland, according to health department figures from states and territories.

More than four million additional Australians became eligible for booster vaccines on Monday, with the recommended interval between second and third doses being cut from four to three months.

Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed that the government is preparing for the possibility of fourth vaccine doses for elderly and vulnerable Australians if needed.

"Most likely advice at this stage is that if there were to be a fourth dose it's more generally going to be focused on older Australians and immuno-compromised Australians, and perhaps those working in- with vulnerable patients," he said in the press conference with Kidd.

"So that's still under active medical consideration, but the supplies and logistics are in place to deliver that if it's required."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     