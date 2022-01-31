News / World

Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

Xinhua
  17:44 UTC+8, 2022-01-31       0
A mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Tokyo was reopened by the Japanese government on Monday.
Xinhua
  17:44 UTC+8, 2022-01-31       0

A mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Tokyo was reopened by the Japanese government on Monday to offer COVID-19 booster shots amid criticism that the government has been slow to roll out the third jabs as the Omicron variant of the virus wreaks havoc in the capital and elsewhere.

The mass vaccination center in Tokyo's Otemachi district is being operated by the Self-Defense Forces and booster shots from the US pharmaceutical firm Moderna Inc. are being offered to those aged 18 and above.

Japan, however, lags well behind some other countries in administering third shots, with only 2.7 percent of the population having received them as of Friday.

This compares with countries like Britain, France and Germany, where over 50 percent of the population has been given booster shots.

The mass vaccination center coming online Monday may do little to accelerate the booster drive, as its capacity will be limited to administering 720 jabs per day.

At the same center in November last year, 10,000 shots were available per day.

Amid a resurgence of nationwide infections as the Omicron variant runs rampant, the Tokyo facility will step up its output so that 2,160 shots will be available from February 7.

Despite new daily infections hitting 84,000 nationwide on Saturday, a record high for the fifth straight day, with new COVID-19 cases reaching 17,433 in the capital, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he is not considering declaring a state of emergency for Tokyo over a surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital at the moment, as the Omicron variant of the virus continues to wreak havoc.

The Japanese leader's remarks came as he visited Tokyo's mass vaccination center on Monday.

The hospitalization rate in Tokyo of those with COVID-19 is moving toward the 50 percent threshold whereby the metropolitan government would think about requesting the full state of emergency measures be implemented for fears that hospitals could quickly become overburdened if new cases continue to rise at the current pace.

Most recently, the rate in hospitals in the capital hit 48.5 percent on Sunday, prompting Kishida to clarify his current stance on the state of emergency Monday.

"A quasi-state of emergency has already started, and our basic thinking is that we will confirm its effect, see how the situation develops and work closely with municipalities before comprehensively making a decision," Kishida told a press briefing on the matter.

"At least at this moment, the government is not considering declaring a state of emergency," the Japanese leader said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     