Serbia welcomes Chinese Year of Tiger with fireworks, festival of lights

Dragons, lanterns, Terracotta Warriors, and other colorful lights with Chinese characteristics were lit in Belgrade, the capital city of Serbia on Monday.
Festive fireworks in front of the Sava Promenade, the most popular summer promenade with a length of 1.8 km, along the Sava River marked the beginning of the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of Tiger, in Belgrade, the capital city of Serbia on Monday.

The celebration was attended by Mayor of Belgrade Zoran Radojicic and charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy to Serbia Tian Yishu.

Dragons, lanterns, Terracotta Warriors, and other colorful lights with Chinese characteristics were lit at the first minute of the first day (Beijing time) of the Chinese Year of Tiger. Together with the fireworks, the lights illuminated the night sky along the Sava River.

The landmark Belgrade Tower opened a light show, displaying the national flags of China and Serbia, and writing "Happy New Year" in both Chinese and Serbian languages.

Mayor Radojicic wished a happy new year to the Chinese people in a statement, saying that he wished "many positive changes in the whole world," as well as the success of the Winter Olympic Games to be held in Beijing on February 4.

He recalled the friendship between Serbia and China, which, he said, resulted in many successful infrastructure projects, with many more to come in the future.

Representatives from China and Serbia also presented the Beijing 2022 mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon to the audience at the opening ceremony.

It was the fourth consecutive year to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in the cities of Belgrade and Novi Sad, the second largest city of Serbia.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
