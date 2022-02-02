Chinese New Year celebrated in Estonia, highlighting Beijing Winter Olympics

Alongside traditional sculptors, dragon dancers, drummers and fire show from the Estonian side, Chinese culture was also displayed on the screen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots "Bing Dwen Dwen" and "Shuey Rhon Rhon" won the hearts of Tallinn residents at the Chinese New Year celebrations on Tuesday.

Alongside traditional sculptors, dragon dancers, drummers and fire show from the Estonian side, Chinese culture was also displayed on the screen instead of performed live on-site due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gifts from the Chinese embassy in Estonia also attracted crowds at the Town Hall Square during the 13th Chinese New Year celebrations in Tallinn.

The woman who received "Bing Dwen Dwen" made a "hand heart" gesture to express love, while another who received both mascots smiled while displaying them.

Chinese Ambassador to Estonia Li Chao, and Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kolvart offered their best wishes to Estonian athletes for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Li applauded the strong development of bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Estonia more than 30 years ago.

He voiced the expectation for a post-pandemic exchange of visits from representatives of various fields in the two countries to be resumed as soon as possible.

The Estonian national team for the Beijing Winter Olympics consists of 26 athletes, who will compete in eight disciplines.

The celebrations were organized by the Culture Department of the Tallinn city government, and the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

The Chinese New Year falls on February 1 this year, which is the Year of the Tiger according to the Chinese zodiac.