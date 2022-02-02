News / World

U.S. President Joe Biden sends greetings on Lunar New Year

Xinhua
  12:36 UTC+8, 2022-02-02       0
U.S. President Joe Biden sent his greetings on Tuesday to those celebrating the arrival of the Lunar New Year.
Xinhua
  12:36 UTC+8, 2022-02-02       0

U.S. President Joe Biden sent his greetings on Tuesday to those celebrating the arrival of the Lunar New Year.

Biden tweeted he and his wife, Jill Biden, "got to celebrate Lunar New Year with White House Staff" on Monday, while attaching a group photo of them posing under red lanterns hanging in a hall.

"We send our warmest greetings to everyone celebrating -- and we wish you peace, prosperity, and health in the year ahead," he wrote.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris posted a short video on Tuesday to mark the Lunar New Year.

"For people all over the world and here at home, Lunar New Year is a time of joy, the joy of being together with family and friends," Harris said.

"Lunar New Year is a time of celebration, the celebration of culture and of the warmth and love of community," she continued. "And it is a time of hope, the hope of a new year and a new beginning."

This Lunar New Year has ushered in the Year of the Tiger, a Chinese zodiac animal that Harris described in the video as "the symbol of strength, confidence, and courage."

"Happy Lunar New Year," she said. "I wish you all happiness, health, and prosperity. Take care."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he sends "best wishes to those in the United States and around the world celebrating the Lunar New Year."

"May the Year of the Tiger bring opportunity, success, and good health to all," Blinken added in a release.

The Lunar New Year, commonly known as the Spring Festival in China, is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar.

It is the most important festival in China and is also celebrated in many parts of the world, including the United States.

Lunar New Year celebrations returned to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. this year.

Approximately 100 stunning winter lanterns, made up of 10,000 colored LED lights and crafted by Chinese artisans, are on display outdoor at The REACH at the Kennedy Center, offering a whimsical experience for visitors.

The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C. also sent Lunar New Year greetings to its fans by sharing a lighthearted clip on Monday that features activities of a tiger and giant pandas living in the renowned facility.

The Year of the Tiger, according to the Chinese zodiac, runs from Feb. 1, 2022 to Jan. 21, 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     