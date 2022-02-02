U.S. President Joe Biden sends greetings on Lunar New Year

U.S. President Joe Biden sent his greetings on Tuesday to those celebrating the arrival of the Lunar New Year.

Biden tweeted he and his wife, Jill Biden, "got to celebrate Lunar New Year with White House Staff" on Monday, while attaching a group photo of them posing under red lanterns hanging in a hall.

"We send our warmest greetings to everyone celebrating -- and we wish you peace, prosperity, and health in the year ahead," he wrote.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris posted a short video on Tuesday to mark the Lunar New Year.

"For people all over the world and here at home, Lunar New Year is a time of joy, the joy of being together with family and friends," Harris said.

"Lunar New Year is a time of celebration, the celebration of culture and of the warmth and love of community," she continued. "And it is a time of hope, the hope of a new year and a new beginning."

This Lunar New Year has ushered in the Year of the Tiger, a Chinese zodiac animal that Harris described in the video as "the symbol of strength, confidence, and courage."

"Happy Lunar New Year," she said. "I wish you all happiness, health, and prosperity. Take care."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he sends "best wishes to those in the United States and around the world celebrating the Lunar New Year."

"May the Year of the Tiger bring opportunity, success, and good health to all," Blinken added in a release.

The Lunar New Year, commonly known as the Spring Festival in China, is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar.

It is the most important festival in China and is also celebrated in many parts of the world, including the United States.

Lunar New Year celebrations returned to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. this year.

Approximately 100 stunning winter lanterns, made up of 10,000 colored LED lights and crafted by Chinese artisans, are on display outdoor at The REACH at the Kennedy Center, offering a whimsical experience for visitors.

The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C. also sent Lunar New Year greetings to its fans by sharing a lighthearted clip on Monday that features activities of a tiger and giant pandas living in the renowned facility.

The Year of the Tiger, according to the Chinese zodiac, runs from Feb. 1, 2022 to Jan. 21, 2023.