News / World

Renowned US wildlife park launches first Chinese New Year celebration

Xinhua
  10:54 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0
San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Saturday kicked off its first Chinese New Year celebration in its 50-year-long history.
Xinhua
  10:54 UTC+8, 2022-02-07       0

San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Saturday kicked off its first Chinese New Year celebration in its 50-year-long history.

During the two-day celebration of the Year of the Tiger, a Chinese zodiac animal, guests can discover such activities as Chinese New Year good fortunes, Asian-inspired food, engaging experiences with wildlife care specialists and adorable animals in the park.

Guests are also invited to tie red ribbons written with their wishes to the trees in the park's Tiger Trail and will receive red envelopes and small gifts from the Consulate General of China in Los Angeles, including souvenirs of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Located in the city of Escondido in the US state of California, the 1,800-acre wildlife park, home to more than 3,600 animals representing over 300 species, welcomes more than 1 million guests each year. A Chinese New Year celebration is also being held in its sister park, the San Diego Zoo.

Sending his greetings to those celebrating the arrival of the Chinese New Year, Paul Baribault, president and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, operator of the parks, said during the launching ceremony that the wishing trees will be planted in Tiger Trail and "marked with a commemorative plaque honoring this day and our long-term friendship with our Chinese conservation partners."

"May these trees tell a story of our collective power to create positive change, forge lasting friendships, and recognize the beauty in the diversity of our world," he said.

Baribault praised the joint efforts by the alliance and its Chinese partners in contributing to breeding and protecting giant pandas.

In 1996, a female panda named Bai Yun, meaning white cloud in Chinese, arrived at the San Diego Zoo and soon gained in popularity. In 2019, she and her sixth cub Xiao Liwu, meaning a small gift in Chinese, returned to China.

Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Zhang Ping, who also attended the launching ceremony, thanked the alliance for holding the Chinese New Year celebration, saying it enables the public to feel the strength and vitality of the real tigers in close range, and better understand the symbolic meaning that the Year of the Tiger carries.

"As the Beijing Winter Olympics motto goes, 'Together for a Shared Future,' we hope our two peoples will come together and work together to build a better future for the world," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     