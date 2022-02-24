News / World

Explosions rock Ukrainian key airport, military facilities: media

Xinhua
  13:58 UTC+8, 2022-02-24       0
A series of explosions hit the largest Ukrainian airport Boryspil and several military objects in eastern and southern Ukraine early on Thursday.
A series of explosions hit Ukraine's largest airport Boryspil and several military objects in eastern and southern Ukraine early on Thursday, according to Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said it was evacuating passengers and staff from Boryspil.

Media reports said there were also attacks in Kharkiv city in eastern Ukraine near the Russian border, in Kramatorsk town in the frontline in eastern Ukraine, in Vasylkiv city near Kiev, in Dnipro city in central Ukraine as well as in the southern port city of Odesa.

SHINE

Russia has closed its airspace to civilian aircraft starting on Thursday on its western borders with Ukraine and Belarus, the Russian aviation authorities announced, shortly after President Vladimir Putin authorized a "special military operation" in the Donbass region.

AFP

File photo: Servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces examine military trucks shipped from Lithuania at Boryspil airport in Kyiv on February 13.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Jie
