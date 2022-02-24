Ukraine declares martial law following Russia's military operation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday declared martial law in the country after Russia started a military operation against Ukraine.

Imaginechina

In a video address, Zelensky said his country is under attack. According to the Interior Ministry, military depots and airfields in the capital were hit by missiles.

In Kiev, explosions were heard at Boryspil International Airport and other places across the city, according to media reports. The country's airspace was closed for civilian aircraft.