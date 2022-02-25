News / World

UNGA president calls on Russia, Ukraine to settle disputes through dialogue

"I call for an immediate ceasefire, de-escalation of tensions and a firm return to diplomacy and dialogue," said the UNGA president in a statement.
People stand in front of a bombed-out civilian apartment complex in Chuhuiv, near Kharkiv, on February 24, 2022.

Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Thursday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and peaceful means to settle disputes.

"I call for an immediate ceasefire, de-escalation of tensions and a firm return to diplomacy and dialogue," said the UNGA president in a statement.

Underscoring that the UN Charter is based on the principle of sovereign equality, Shahid called on all member states to settle their international disputes by peaceful means.

"I renew my call to all member states to uphold their obligations under international law and international humanitarian law," said the UNGA president.

"The safe and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its people is a priority and the need of the hour," he said.

