News / World

Coveted Chinese national flags out of stock in Kiev

Li Qian
Li Qian
  16:13 UTC+8, 2022-02-25
China's embassy in Ukraine has advised local Chinese people to put national flags in prominent places on their vehicles.
Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

Chinese national flags have probably become one of the most sought-after products in Ukraine, local Chinese nationals said.

China's embassy in Ukraine yesterday advised local Chinese people to post the national flags in prominent places on their vehicles.

In a live interview with CCTV, Sun Guang in Kiev said local stores have sold out of Chinese national flags. But he still has some and he's willing to share with other Chinese people stuck in Ukraine.

"Chinese people are united overseas. There's a WeChat group, and we will take care of each other," he said.

Sun Guang in Kiev said Chinese national flags are out of stock.

An overseas student surnamed Zhu posted a Chinese national flag on his car, but it just "disappeared," according to Shandong Business Daily. "I went to get my baggage. As I went downstairs, the flag was gone, probably stolen," he said.

He has taken shelter at a location designated by the Chinese embassy, and is waiting to fly home.

According to Economic View, Zhu Guangxiang, head of the China Chamber of Commerce in Odessa, posted a video showing a Chinese national flag fluttering in the wind at the gate of his home. He said he will stay in Odessa as a volunteer to help the Chinese embassy deal with local business.

The flag news has gone viral on the Internet.

Some domestic netizens said it reminded them of Chinese action film "Wolf Warrior 2" in which a former Chinese special forces soldier, played by action star Wu Jing, holds aloft a Chinese national flag and leads civilians pass a battlefield in a war-torn African country.

They commented that, for overseas Chinese people, national flags become an "amulet," and China always stands behind them.

The iconic flag-waving scene in "Wolf Warrior 2"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Follow Us

