Russian forces hit 821 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects

  18:57 UTC+8, 2022-02-26
The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 821 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.
"In total, the Russian Armed Forces hit 821 military infrastructure objects of Ukraine. Among them: 14 military airfields, 19 control points and communication centers, 24 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 48 radar stations," Konashenkov said, according to a statement published by the ministry.

Seven combat planes, seven helicopters and nine drones have been downed, he said, adding that 87 tanks and other armored vehicles, 28 multiple launch rocket systems, and 118 special military vehicles have been destroyed.

"The Russian Navy destroyed eight military boats of the Ukrainian Navy," the spokesman said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
