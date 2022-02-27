Ukrainians crave for stability amid fears of intensified conflict

Another disturbing night fell on Kiev, after the Russian forces on Saturday decided to resume their advance in Ukraine due to the breakdown of expected talks between the two.

For residents who have undergone days of turmoil, stocking necessities and seeking shelter, nights never seem tranquil enough for a sound sleep.

Vera, a 30-year-old local who only gave her first name, told Xinhua that her family had hardly slept for three days. "How can one sleep when explosions and sirens are constantly heard?" she asked.

Vera's house has an underground parking lot. Whenever there was an air raid alert, she and her family would rush over for shelter.

"It's especially difficult for a child. Almost every time my daughter cries," she said.

The security of her own family was not Vera's only concern. Working as a gynecologist in one of the capital's private clinics, she had to suspend her appointment and offer consultations by phone, as it became dangerous to move around the city.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a halt to military operations in light of expected negotiations with the Ukranian leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told local media.

In response, Kiev refused to join the negotiating table as the conditions proposed were "unacceptable," said Oleksiy Arestovich, adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office.

Since the Ukrainian government decreed a state of emergency starting on February 24, a series of crossfires, explosions and shellings have rocked the capital city. On Friday, a residential building at Lobanovsky Street was hit by a missile and set ablaze, according to a Telegram video posted by Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Living in a nine-story building in Kiev, 43-year-old plumber Bogdan said that occupants of the block are using a long-deserted basement as a bomb shelter.

"We took it (rubbish) out with the whole house for several hours in a row, then we put electricity in the basement. Now we spend the night there with the children," said Bogdan, a father of two sons.

At first, Bogdan was able to convince his kids that "it's almost a hike – we sleep on mats and in sleeping bags."

"But yesterday the trick didn't work – my elder son cried for half the night because he was afraid that a rocket would hit the house," Bogdan said. "I don't think my children deserve this."

According to Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko, 198 Ukrainians have been killed in Russia's operation against Ukraine. Most Kiev residents took to underground metro stations with their pets to stay safe amid the airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday in a video message that Ukraine has successfully beat off "enemy attacks," but battles are ongoing across the country.

"From time to time, we think of leaving the city," said Vera, "but we do not know where to run."