News / World

Ukrainians crave for stability amid fears of intensified conflict

Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2022-02-27       0
Another disturbing night fell on Kiev, after the Russian forces on Saturday decided to resume their advance in Ukraine due to the breakdown of expected talks between the two.
Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2022-02-27       0

Another disturbing night fell on Kiev, after the Russian forces on Saturday decided to resume their advance in Ukraine due to the breakdown of expected talks between the two countries.

For residents who have undergone days of turmoil, stocking necessities and seeking shelter, nights never seem tranquil enough for a sound sleep.

Vera, a 30-year-old local who only gave her first name, told Xinhua that her family had hardly slept for three days. "How can one sleep when explosions and sirens are constantly heard?" she asked.

Vera's house has an underground parking lot. Whenever there was an air raid alert, she and her family would rush over for shelter.

"It's especially difficult for a child. Almost every time my daughter cries," she said.

The security of her own family was not Vera's only concern. Working as a gynecologist in one of the capital's private clinics, she had to suspend her appointment and offer consultations by phone, as it became dangerous to move around the city.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a halt to military operations in light of expected negotiations with the Ukranian leadership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told local media.

In response, Kiev refused to join the negotiating table as the conditions proposed were "unacceptable," said Oleksiy Arestovich, adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office.

Since the Ukrainian government decreed a state of emergency starting on February 24, a series of crossfires, explosions and shellings have rocked the capital city. On Friday, a residential building at Lobanovsky Street was hit by a missile and set ablaze, according to a Telegram video posted by Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Living in a nine-story building in Kiev, 43-year-old plumber Bogdan said that occupants of the block are using a long-deserted basement as a bomb shelter.

"We took it (rubbish) out with the whole house for several hours in a row, then we put electricity in the basement. Now we spend the night there with the children," said Bogdan, a father of two sons.

At first, Bogdan was able to convince his kids that "it's almost a hike – we sleep on mats and in sleeping bags."

"But yesterday the trick didn't work – my elder son cried for half the night because he was afraid that a rocket would hit the house," Bogdan said. "I don't think my children deserve this."

According to Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko, 198 Ukrainians have been killed in Russia's operation against Ukraine. Most Kiev residents took to underground metro stations with their pets to stay safe amid the airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday in a video message that Ukraine has successfully beat off "enemy attacks," but battles are ongoing across the country.

"From time to time, we think of leaving the city," said Vera, "but we do not know where to run."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     