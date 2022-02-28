News / World

Hosting US nuclear weapons 'completely unacceptable': Japan's PM

Xinhua
  22:32 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said it is completely "unacceptable" for Japan to make a nuclear sharing deal with the United States.
Xinhua
  22:32 UTC+8, 2022-02-28       0

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said it is completely "unacceptable" for Japan to make a nuclear sharing deal with the United States, spurning the notion of Japan hosting US nuclear weapons.

After a call by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a day earlier to discuss the option of nuclear sharing, Kishida said in parliament, "it is unacceptable given our country's stance of maintaining the three non-nuclear principles."

Japan has abided by its three principles of not producing, possessing or allowing nuclear arms on its territory, with the principles inspired by the devastating atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II.

Kishida, whose constituency is in Hiroshima, is a proponent of non-nuclear proliferation and has vocally made his hope for a world free of nuclear weapons known.

On a TV program on Sunday about Japan's security environment as it relates to Russia's military moves in Ukraine, Abe was quoted as saying that "it is necessary to understand how the world's security is maintained. We should not put a taboo on discussions about the reality we face."

The former prime minister, who heads the largest faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, added, "as a country that experienced atomic bombings, we must uphold the goal of abolishing nuclear weapons."

Under their nuclear sharing arrangements, some non-nuclear members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization host US nuclear weapons.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     