News / World

Civilian casualties, infrastructure damage continue to increase in Ukraine: UN

Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0
As heavy fighting continues in Ukraine, reports of civilian casualties and civilian infrastructure damage continue to increase, the United Nations OCHA said Tuesday.
Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0

As heavy fighting continues in Ukraine, reports of civilian casualties and civilian infrastructure damage continue to increase, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Tuesday.

In its latest Humanitarian Impact Situation Report issued Tuesday, OCHA said that as of midnight on February 27, it confirmed at least 406 civil casualties, including 102 deaths, with the real figures feared to be much higher.

Across the country, especially in eastern Ukraine, water infrastructure has suffered severe damage, and repair work has been hindered by ongoing shelling, OCHA said.

As thousands of people continue to flee violence, there is a desperate need for food, water and shelter to deal with the massive influx of internally displaced people, OCHA added in the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     