Game over: Russia now the pariah of global sports

Russia's attack on Ukraine has sparked anger in the sports world, with the country booted out of this year's World Cup and the IOC calling for a global ban.

FOOTBALL

Russia has been expelled from the 2022 World Cup after being suspended from all international competitions, FIFA and UEFA announced in a joint statement. The decision also affects Russian clubs in European tournaments.

Saint Petersburg was stripped as host of UEFA's Champions League final set for May 28. The game has been switched to France.

IOC

The International Olympic Committee has urged sports federations and organizers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. A ban would see Russia join the Yugoslavia of Slobodan Milosevic and South Africa under apartheid as a sporting pariah.

TENNIS

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina has, the world's No. 3, become the first player to refuse to play a Russian. She was due to face Russian Anastasia Potapova in Monterrey on Tuesday. Svitolina, born in the Ukrainian Black Sea resort town of Odessa, has pledged to donate her prize money from forthcoming tournaments to her country's military and aid groups.

FORMULA ONE

The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for September 25, was canceled, a day after defending world champion Max Verstappen and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel publicly declared their refusal to compete.

ICE HOCKEY

The International Ice Hockey Federation has suspended all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs. It has also stripped Russia of the hosting rights for the 2023 junior world championships.

BOXING

Boxing's four major bodies – the International Boxing federation, World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization – said in a joint statement they will not sanction bouts in Russia. "Just as the world claims for ceasefire, our organizations have decided to not sanction any boxing championships in Russia," they said.

JUDO

Russian President Vladimir Putin was suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation. Putin, an accomplished judoka who was awarded an eighth dan in 2014, one of the highest levels in the sport, had been honorary president since 2008.

RUGBY

Rugby's world governing body banned Russia and Belarus from all international rugby. Russia's membership of World Rugby was also suspended indefinitely, meaning the country's slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup in France are over.

BADMINTON

The Badminton World Federation strengthened within a matter of hours its measures against Russia and Belarus having originally canceled all tournaments in Russia and Belarus. It announced a ban on athletes and officials representing the two countries.

TAEKWONDO

World Taekwondo on Tuesday stripped Putin of an honorary black belt, as Russia's attack on Ukraine goes against the sport's motto: "Peace is more precious than triumph." The body also said no Russian or Belarusian national flags or anthems will be allowed at events, nor will any future events be organized in the two countries.

ICE SKATING

Russian and Belarus ice skaters have been barred from all competitions by the International Skating Union. Russia is a powerhouse in ice skating, most recently winning six medals – two of them gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The blanket ban on athletes competing also includes short track and speed skating.

VOLLEYBALL

Russia has been stripped by the International Volleyball Federation of hosting the men's Volleyball World Championships in August and September.