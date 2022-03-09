News / World

Ukraine, Russia agree upon six humanitarian corridors for evacuation

Xinhua
  20:22 UTC+8, 2022-03-09       0
Ukraine and Russia have agreed upon six humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  20:22 UTC+8, 2022-03-09       0

Ukraine and Russia have agreed upon six humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Vereshchuk said the conflicting sides will cease hostilities to evacuate civilians from Energodar town in southern Ukraine; Sumy city in the northeastern part of the country; Mariupol, Izum and Volnovakha cities in eastern Ukraine; and seven cities and towns around Kiev.

The ceasefire will last from 9:00 am local time (0700 GMT) to 9:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) Wednesday, Vereshchuk said.

