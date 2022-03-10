News / World

Russian, Ukrainian foreign ministers meet in Turkey

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba met in a small resort town of Turkey's southern province of Antalya on Thursday.
A handout picture obtained from the Turkish Foreign Ministery Press Office Press Office on March 10, 2022, shows Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (3L), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2R) and their delegations before trilateral talks with Ukraine's Foreign Minister in Antalya. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are set to meet for talks hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba are meeting in a small resort town in Turkey's southern province of Antalya, local media reported on Thursday.

The meeting comes on the sidelines of an international forum in the presence of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

It is the first high-level meeting between Moscow and Kiev since Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24.

The three ministers are scheduled to hold separate press conferences following the talks in Belek, a resort town about 30 km from Antalya's provincial capital.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting is "an important continuation of the negotiation process."

While Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held three rounds of peace talks in Belarus since last week, the negotiations ended without any substantial progress on ending the conflict.

