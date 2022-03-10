News / World

Sri Lanka's oldest person passes away on Thursday

Sri Lanka's oldest person, 116-year-old Kankanam Gamage Dingihami, passed away on Thursday in Weligama in southern Sri Lanka.
Dingihami was born on January 11, 1906. Her age was confirmed by the Sri Lankan government in 2017, with the latter giving a certificate that she was 111 years old. She is the mother of two sons and a daughter, and her husband had passed away 40 years ago.

Dingihami was a vegetarian. Her family members claim that the only time she was admitted to hospital was in 1982.

Final rites will be conducted on Friday at the family cemetery.

