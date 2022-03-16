News / World

S. Korea says DPRK seems to fail in unidentified projectile launch

Xinhua
  10:02 UTC+8, 2022-03-16       0
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea seemed to have failed in its launch of an unidentified projectile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  10:02 UTC+8, 2022-03-16       0

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea seemed to have failed in its launch of an unidentified projectile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday.

The JCS said in a statement that the DPRK launched the projectile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at about 9:30am local time (0:30am GMT), noting that it appeared to have failed soon after the liftoff.

It said the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States were conducting additional analysis.

Earlier, Japan's NHK cited the Japanese Defense Ministry as reporting that the DPRK appeared to have launched a ballistic missile on Wednesday morning.

South Korea said the DPRK tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile system on February 27 and March 5, but the DPRK said those were the launches of the reconnaissance satellite development tests.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     