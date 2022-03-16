Israel detects new COVID-19 strain: ministry

The Israeli Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced the detection of a new COVID-19 strain.

This is a combined strain of the original Omicron lineage BA.1 and its subvariant BA.2, which was detected from two arriving passengers at the Ben Gurion International Airport in recent days, said the ministry.

Both passengers suffered from mild symptoms of fever, headaches and muscle aches, and did not require special medical attention, it added.

The ministry said that it would continue monitoring the results of sequencing tests.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported 6,310 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total tally of infections to 3,734,462.