Six dead in Belgium as car hits early morning carnival crowd

  19:47 UTC+8, 2022-03-20       0
A car crashed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers in Belgium on Sunday, killing six people and injuring 26 people seriously, prosecutors said.
Pedestrians walk near a gymnasium where witnesses and relatives of victims are received near the site where a car crashed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers killing four people and injuring 12 people seriously in Strepy-Bracquegnies, on March 20, 2022.

A car that ploughed into a group of early morning carnival goers in southern Belgium on Sunday killed six people and seriously injured 26 others, prosecutors said.

Among the injured, 10 people's life is in danger, prosecutor Damien Verheyen told reporters in La Louviere, the site of the tragedy.

"A car driving at high speed ran into the crowd that had gathered to attend (the carnival)," La Louviere mayor Jacques Gobert told Belga news agency.

The incident took place at about 5:00 am (0400 GMT) at the carnival of Strepy-Bracquegnies, a district of the former industrial town of La Louviere, authorities said.

"This Sunday morning, a vehicle collided with... a group of around 100 people which had just left the sports hall to go back up to the center of the village," the mayor's office said in a statement.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo deplored the "horrible news" in which "a community gathering to celebrate has been hit in the heart", he wrote on Twitter.

De Croo was to visit the scene later on Sunday accompanied by Belgium's King Philippe, the prime minister's office said.

Belgian towns and villages host many street carnivals around the season of Lent, with the parades in Binche and Alost the most known, internationally.

Like Binche, the carnival of Strepy-Bracquegnies involves participants dressed up as "Gilles", comical figures who are "called out" to the parade in the early hours.

"I was walking by," one witness, Theo, told RTBF news.

"I turned around and saw a car running into the troop. It came very fast and didn't brake. It continued and it took a girl 100 meters further," he said.

In neighbouring Germany, a man in February 2020 rammed his car through a carnival procession, injuring dozens of bystanders including children.

Germany and other countries at the time had been on high alert for car ramming attacks since December 2016, when an Islamic State group sympathiser ploughed a truck through a Christmas market leaving 12 dead.

Germany has seen several such attacks since, with most carried out by people who were found to have psychological issues.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
