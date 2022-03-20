﻿
More African agricultural products to enter Chinese market: SCMP

An easing of trade rules for some African countries by the Chinese customs authorities is allowing more agricultural products from the continent into China, according to a recent report by the South China Morning Post.

South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe are among the African countries that have recently signed revised protocols allowing them access to the Chinese consumer market, said the report.

Last month, South Africa shipped its first batch of 100,000 lemons to China. In December, also signed a protocol with China on the export of pears, which is expected to increase the 22 percent share of the country's exported pears that go to the Far East.

Tanzania began exporting soybeans to China in 2020. Similar deals have been reached for avocados, tea, coffee and roses from Kenya, coffee and soybeans from Ethiopia, beef products from Namibia and Botswana, fruit from South Africa and coffee from Rwanda.

Global research and advisory company Oxford Business Group noted in its recent report that despite global supply chain challenges, trade between China and Africa rose to record levels in 2021.

