Chinese-funded medical building inaugurated in Cambodian capital

Cambodia inaugurated a China-aided modern medical building on Monday at the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital in the capital Phnom Penh.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian presided over the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by approximately 1,000 people.

The 11-storey building, which includes a helipad on its roof, has 400 beds and is equipped with high-tech medical equipment.

Hun Sen expressed his profound gratitude to China for funding the project, saying that it was another huge achievement in the development of the country's health sector.

"This new achievement is the fruit of close cooperation, mutual confidence and mutual help between Cambodia and China under the comprehensive strategic partnership and the ironclad friendship," he said. "It is one of the biggest hospitals in the capital."

Meanwhile, Hun Sen expressed his welcome to a team of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) experts, who arrived in Cambodia on March 16 to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The team will carry out medical tasks at the hospital.

The prime minister encouraged Cambodian doctors to make full use of the Chinese team's expertise in order to develop TCMs in Cambodia.

"Traditional Chinese medicines have been used to treat our COVID-19 patients, and I've also used them as a preventive one," Hun Sen said.

Ambassador Wang said at the event that the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital is a well-known general hospital that has played an important role in protecting the health of Cambodian people.

"Through the political commitment made by the top leaders of the two countries, I believe that the ship of China-Cambodia friendship will continue to cut through the waves and move forward bravely," he said.

Located in the heart of Phnom Penh, the medical building, occupying a total area of 33,000 square meters, was built by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation and was funded by the Chinese government.

The facility is divided into different units, including surgery, outpatient services, emergency, medical technology, hospitalization, and logistics.