﻿
News / World

Panda twins in Madrid make first public appearance

Xinhua
  10:07 UTC+8, 2022-03-22       0
Giant panda twins "You You" and "Jiu Jiu" born in Madrid Zoo Aquarium made their first public appearance here on Monday.
Xinhua
  10:07 UTC+8, 2022-03-22       0

Giant panda twins "You You" and "Jiu Jiu" born in Madrid Zoo Aquarium made their first public appearance on Monday.

Queen Sofia of Spain, accompanied by Chinese Ambassador Wu Haitao, Mayor of Madrid Jose Luis Almeida, and Madrid's Regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso, visited the Zoo Aquarium. The event coincided with the opening ceremony of the zoo's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The twins, born to Hua Zuiba, a female panda and her partner Bing Xing last September, are now about six months old and set to be the zoo's main attraction.

In his speech, Ambassador Wu highlighted the good relationship between China and Spain, saying that pandas "represent the friendship and cultural exchanges between China and Spain" and that the cubs' names "symbolize best wishes for friendship."

He said that 2023 will "mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain," and that this anniversary would be "a good opportunity to jointly take the strategic partnership to a new level."

Luis Almeida said that "thanks to zoos and conservation centers around the world, the threat level for pandas has been reduced in recent years."

Diaz Ayuso highlighted the role the zoo plays "in the conservation of endangered species, which is essential to promoting biodiversity and animal protection."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     