2 killed in attack on Swedish school, suspect arrested

Two people were killed in an attack on a school in the Swedish city of Malmo on Monday.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene, but police have not released any details about the incident, which claimed the lives of two women in their 50s.

Approximately 50 other people were in the building when the attack took place late in the afternoon, many of them high school students rehearsing a musical, according to local media.

Local media also reported that the arrested man was a student at the school, although police have yet to confirm the detail.

Police will release more information at a press conference on Tuesday.