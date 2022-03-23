Palestinian officials condemn U.S. for lying on Xinjiang

The US double standards on anti-terrorism are not to protect Muslims in China, but to contain China's development, according to the Palestinian officials.

Palestinian officials on Tuesday denounced the US government and its followers who fabricated lies about China's Xinjiang.

Ahmad Majdalani, the Palestinian minister of social development, and Ali Mashal, head of the department of China of the Central Committee's Relations with China and the Arab World Commission of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah), made the remarks via a video conference held by the government of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The US double standards on anti-terrorism are not to protect Muslims in China, but to contain China's development, according to the Palestinian officials.

The United States has claimed itself as a champion of human rights, but the truth is it is the most ineligible country to talk about the human rights of Muslims, as racism is rampant in the United States and Muslim is the biggest group of victims, said Ahmad Majdalani.

The United States' ignorance of China's efforts in anti-terrorism and behaviors of fabricating lies about Xinjiang is not to protect Muslims in China, but have sent dangerous signals to international terrorist organizations, he said.

"Using the human rights as a pretext, the United States seeks to undermine the prosperity and stability in Xinjiang. Its purpose is to contain China's progress and development," said Ali Mashal.

Ahmad Majdalani called on the US administration and its followers to stop provoking religious conflicts and inciting Muslims. "In the face of irrefutable facts, Western countries and groups should give up their double standards and show respect to the truth," he added.

"We condemn any attempts by the United States to smear China's image and undermine its stability and prosperity. We urge the United States to stop interfering in other countries' internal affairs and abide by the basic norms governing international relations as defined by the Charter of the United Nations," said Ali Mashal.