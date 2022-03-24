﻿
Russia announces expulsion of US diplomats in retaliation

Russia said Wednesday that it is expelling US diplomats in response to Washington's recent expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United Nations.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it summoned a senior diplomat of the US embassy in Moscow on Wednesday and declared a list of American diplomats "persona non grata."

The US side was told that any hostile actions against Russia will receive a decisive and adequate response, it said.

The ministry did not disclose how many US diplomats are targeted and the deadline of their departure.

The United States on February 28 announced the expulsion of 12 staff members of the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and a Russian national working with the UN Secretariat.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
