﻿
News / World

Biden lands in Europe in middle of dispute over Russian energy sanctions

Reuters
  09:19 UTC+8, 2022-03-24       0
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sales to "unfriendly" countries.
Reuters
  09:19 UTC+8, 2022-03-24       0
SSI ļʱ
Biden lands in Europe in middle of dispute over Russian energy sanctions
AFP

US President Joe Biden (right) greets Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander de Croo as he arrives at Brussels Airport on March 23 on the eve of a NATO summit.

US President Joe Biden landed in Brussels on Wednesday in the middle of a dispute with European allies over whether to impose further energy sanctions on Russia.

Russia supplies about 40 percent of the natural gas Europe uses, making it difficult for several European nations to ban Russian energy imports as the United States has.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will seek payment in roubles for gas sales to "unfriendly" countries, a move that sent European gas prices soaring on concerns it would exacerbate the region's energy crunch.

Moscow's list of unfriendly countries corresponds to those that imposed sanctions and include the United States, European Union members, Britain and Japan, among others.

Reducing Europe's reliance on Russian energy has been a "substantial" topic and the subject of "intense back and forth" in recent days, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on an Air Force One flight to Brussels.

Sullivan said Biden would have some news to announce on the topic on Friday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

On Thursday, Biden will attend an emergency NATO summit, meet with G7 leaders and address the 27 leaders of the European Union at a session of the European Council.

Biden will later visit Warsaw for consultations with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Sullivan said G7 leaders will also agree on Thursday to coordinate on sanctions enforcement and plan to issue a statement.

A French presidency official noted that the European Union collectively trades more with Russia than the United States does and is more sensitive to sanctions against Russia.

"Americans have sanctioned Russian gas and oil, which is easier for them since they are producers. We will see what President Biden proposes tomorrow as extra effort," the official told Reuters.

Sullivan said Biden will announce a US package of Russia-related sanctions on political figures and oligarchs on Thursday.

Sources say some of the sanctions are expected to be targeted against members of the Russian lower house of parliament, the Duma.

During his visit to Poland, a NATO member, Biden will visit US troops and meet with experts involved in the humanitarian response to helping hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have fled their country and those who remain.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     