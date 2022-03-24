﻿
News / World

Over half of Ukrainian children displaced by war: UN

AFP
  18:15 UTC+8, 2022-03-24       0
"The war has caused one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War II," Unicef chief Catherine Russell said.
AFP
  18:15 UTC+8, 2022-03-24       0
Over half of Ukrainian children displaced by war: UN
AFP

Ukrainian refugees exit a plane chartered by a Swiss millionaire at Zurich Airport, on March 22, 2022.

More than half of all children in Ukraine have been displaced from their homes since Russia launched its full-scale attack on February 24, the United Nations said Thursday.

"One month of war in Ukraine has led to the displacement of 4.3 million children -- more than half of the country's estimated 7.5 million child population," the UN children's agency Unicef said.

Displaced children make up nearly half of the over 10 million people who have been forced to flee their homes since the invasion began.

More than 1.8 million children have fled Ukraine as refugees, while another 2.5 million are now displaced inside their war-ravaged country, the UN said.

"The war has caused one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War II," Unicef chief Catherine Russell said.

"This is a grim milestone that could have lasting consequences for generations to come," she warned.

"Children's safety, well-being and access to essential services are all under threat from non-stop horrific violence."

Her comments came a month after Russian tanks rolled over the border, bringing a conflict that has already killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians.

The UN human rights office has confirmed that 81 children have been killed in the conflict and 108 injured but acknowledges that the true toll is likely far higher.

The UN has also decried that the conflict is taking a devastating toll on civilian infrastructure and access to basic services.

The World Health Organization has verified 64 attacks on health care, including on hospitals, clinics and ambulances, since the attack began.

And Ukraine's education ministry has reported damage to more than 500 schools and other education facilities, according to Unicef.

The UN children's agency estimated that 1.4 million people now lack access to safe water, while 4.6 million people have limited access to water or are at risk of being cut-off.

"Over 450,000 children aged six to 23 months need complementary food support," it said.

Unicef also cautioned that it is already observing a reduction in vaccination coverage for routine and childhood immunisation, including for measles and polio.

"This could quickly lead to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases especially in overcrowded areas where people are sheltering from the violence," it said.

The UN agency reiterated its appeal for an immediate ceasefire and for the protection of children from harm.

It stressed that essential infrastructure that children depend on, like schools, hospitals and buildings sheltering civilians, "must never come under attack."

"In just a few weeks, the war has wrought such devastation for Ukraine's children," Russell said.

"Children urgently need peace and protection. They need their rights."

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     